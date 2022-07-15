Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Rebel Clash In July 2022

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Sword & Shield – Rebel Clash, which came out in May 2020 are doing now in July 2022.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Rebel Clash with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Boss's Orders Full Art Trainer Supporter 189/192: $35.68 Boss's Orders Rainbow Rare Trainer Supporter 200/192: $22.54 Sonia Full Art Trainer Supporter 192/192: $21.37 Scoop Up Net Gold Secret Rare 207/192: $17.93 Cinderace VMAX Rainbow Rare 194/192: $17.12 Ninetails V Full Art 177/192: $16.94 Sonia Rainbow Rare Trainer Supporter 203/192: $16.33 Dragapult VMAX Rainbow Rare 197/192: $12.77 Inteleon VMAX Rainbow Rare 195/192: $11.87 Toxtricity VMAX Rainbow Rare 196/192: $11.54 Rillaboom VMAX Rainbow Rare 193/192: $11.52 Milotic V Full Art 179/192: $11.43 Shiny Frosmoth Gold Secret Rare 204/192: $11.39 Malamar VMAX Rainbow Rare 198/192: $9.93 Shiny Galarian Perrserker Gold Secret Rare 205/192: $9.68

Most of the movements in this set's value were small. Boss Orders Full Art went up a couple of dollars as the Rainbow Rare of the same card dropped just about the same. Ninetails V Full Art is down $2, which isn't huge but it does make this desirable card cheaper than its ever been. Dragapult VMAX Rainbow Rare dropped $3 and Shiny Frosmoth Gold Secret Rare dropped $4.

The biggest drop by far was Shiny Galarian Perrserker Gold Secret Rare which went from $16.09 to under $10. This is very unusual considering it was one of the top cards of the set for months in a row. I'd scoop this one up for its current value before we see it rise, because this is low for a Gold Secret Rare.