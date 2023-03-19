Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Rebel Clash In March 2023

Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Rebel Clash in March 2023 notes the set's closest thing to a chase card, Boss's Orders Full Art, shift.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Sword & Shield – Rebel Clash, which came out in May 2020, are doing now in March 2023.

Rebel Clash top card. Credit: Pokémon TCG
Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Rebel Clash with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

  1. Boss's Orders Full Art Trainer Supporter 189/192: $32.96
  2. Sonia Full Art Trainer Supporter 192/192: $27.52
  3. Boss's Orders Rainbow Rare Trainer Supporter 200/192: $21.42
  4. Ninetails V Full Art 177/192: $15.74
  5. Cinderace VMAX Rainbow Rare 194/192: $15.57
  6. Scoop Up Net Gold Secret Rare 207/192: $13.54
  7. Dragapult VMAX Rainbow Rare 197/192: $12.63
  8. Sonia Rainbow Rare Trainer Supporter 203/192: $12.35
  9. Shiny Galarian Perrserker Gold Secret Rare 204/192: $12.26
  10. Shiny Frosmoth Gold Secret Rare 204/192: $12.17
  11. Toxtricity VMAX Rainbow Rare 196/192: $11.22
  12. Inteleon VMAX Rainbow Rare 195/192: $10.91
  13. Milotic V Full Art 179/192: $10.51
  14. Rillaboom VMAX Rainbow Rare 196/192: $10.49
  15. Twin Energy Gold Secret Rare 209/192: $10.26

Boss's Orders Full Art Trainer Supporter is up $5. That isn't incredibly notable, but I'd say it makes this card the closest thing Sword & Shield – Rebel Clash has to a chase card, worth watching from month to month. Every other card in this set feels pretty much locked into the prices they've hovered around for quite some time.

