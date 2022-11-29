Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Rebel Clash In November 2022

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Sword & Shield – Rebel Clash, which came out in May 2020, are doing now in November 2022.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Rebel Clash with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Sonia Full Art Trainer Supporter 192/192: $26.86 Boss's Orders Full Art Trainer Supporter 189/192: $25.50 Boss's Orders Rainbow Rare Trainer Supporter 200/192: $24.70 Scoop Up Net Gold Secret Rare 207/192: $16.22 Ninetails V Full Art 177/192: $15.75 Cinderace VMAX Rainbow Rare 194/192: $14.90 Sonia Rainbow Rare Trainer Supporter 203/192: $13.47 Shiny Frosmoth Gold Secret Rare 204/192: $13.23 Dragapult VMAX Rainbow Rare 197/192: $13.01 Shiny Galarian Perrserker Gold Secret Rare 204/192: $12.03 Twin Energy Gold Secret Rare 209/192: $11.45 Inteleon VMAX Rainbow Rare 195/192: $10.68 Milotic V Full Art 179/192: $10.50 Toxtricity VMAX Rainbow Rare 196/192: $9.74 Rillaboom VMAX Rainbow Rare 193/192: $9.56

And Sonia takes the lead! Boss's Orders Full Art had recently been the top card of Sword & Shield – Rebel Clash, but it now falls second to Sonia Full Art. This is not because the Sonia card is appreciating in value, though, but because Boss's Orders Full Art has taken a hit. Somehow, it has lost almost half of its value in the past month! If you've been waiting, now is the time to buy that card.