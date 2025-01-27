Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: pokemon, Pokémon card, Scarlet & Violet, Scarlet & Violet - 151

Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Scarlet & Violet – 151 in January 2025

Our Pokémon TCG Value Watch series observes the Generation One-themed cards of the special set Scarlet & Violet - 151 in January 2025.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Should you buy singles or packs? Is that chase card obtainable? Let's find out. Today, let's see how the cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – 151, which came out in September 2023, are doing now in January 2025.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – 151 with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Charizard ex Special Illustration Rare 199/165: $238.52 Blastoise ex Special Illustration Rare 200/165: $77.80 Venusaur ex Special Illustration Rare 198/165: $77.69 Zapdos ex Special Illustration Rare 202/165: $58.92 Charmander Illustration Rare 168/165: $51.92 Squirtle Illustration Rare 170/165: $50.46 Alakazam ex-Special Illustration Rare 201/165: $45.83 Charizard ex Full Art 183/165: $44.93 Bulbasaur Illustration Rare 166/165: $41.21 Charmeleon Illustration Rare 169/165: $37.46 Ivysaur Illustration Rare 167/165: $34.46 Pikachu Illustration Rare 173/165: $34.21 Wartortle Illustration Rare 171/165: $32.71 Dragonair Illustration Rare 181/165: $25.17 Poliwhirl Illustration Rare 176/165: $22.56

Charizard ex Special Illustration Rare has seen a $20 increase in value amidst a resurgence in the sealed product of Scarlet & Violet – 151. This shows incredible staying power for this card. Most of the other cards in this set are retaining their value, but Squirtle Illustration Rare has also seen a $10 increase.

Be sure to check Bleeding Cool every day to follow our in-depth Pokémon TCG coverage as we explore the hobby's past, present, and even future with upcoming set reveals.

