Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Scarlet & Violet – 151 In March 2024

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – 151, which came out in September 2023, are doing now in February 2024.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – 151 with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Charizard ex Special Illustration Rare 199/165: $113.95 Blastoise ex Special Illustration Rare 200/165: $44.05 Venusaur ex Special Illustration Rare 198/165: $41.65 Charizard ex Full Art 183/165: $37.26 Zapdos ex Special Illustration Rare 202/165: $33.11 Charmander Illustration Rare 168/165: $31.64 Alakazam ex Special Illustration Rare 201/165: $29.66 Squirtle Illustration Rare 170/165: $23.99 Erika's Invitation Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 203/165: $22.74 Bulbasaur Illustration Rare 166/165: $21.88 Blastoise ex Full Art 184/165: $20.56 Charmeleon Illustration Rare 169/165: $20.22 Wartortle Illustration Rare 171/165: $19.44 Mew ex Full Art 193/165: $19.05 Venusaur ex Full Art 182/165: $18.90

Zapdos ex Special Illustration Rare is the big change this month. It fell over $10 in value, settling into its lowest value yet. Squirtle Illustration Rare also dropped about $6, and Pikachu Illustration Rare fell out of the top fifteen in exchange for Venusaur ex Full Art.

