Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Shining Fates In April 2023

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Shining Fates, which came out in February 2021, are doing now in April 2023.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Shining Fates with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing. First, the top 10 of the set's subset, the Shiny Vault.

Shiny Charizard VMAX SV107/SV122: $95.99 Shiny Suicune SV022/SV122: $10.86 Shiny Decidueye SV003/SV122: $5.94 Shiny Koffing SV076/SV122: $5.52 Shiny Galarian Rapidash SV048/SV122: $5.47 Eternatus V Black & Gold SV121/SV122: $5.34 Shiny Inteleon SV027/SV122: $5.26 Shiny Ditto VMAX SV119/SV122: $4.64 Shiny Cinderace SV017/SV122: $4.56 Shiny Galarian Ponyta SV047/SV122: $4.51

Now, for the top five of the main set:

Skyla Trainer Supporter Full Art 072/072: $9.67 Poké Kid Trainer Supporter Full Art 070/072: $3.23 Alcremie VMAX Rainbow Rare 073/072: $3.19 Piers Trainer Supporter Full Art 069/072: $2.16 Ball Guy Trainer Supporter Full Art 065/072: $2.04

Now, we all know Charizard chase cards tend to do well in the Pokémon TCG. This month, the top card of Shining Fates, Shiny Charizard VMAX, remains very steady. We are seeing the other cards move around a lot, but that isn't because of any shift in the set. It's simply because most of the other cards in Shining Fates are all around the same low value, as this set remains heavily available and is one of the most opened expansions of the Sword & Shield era.