Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Shrouded Fable in November 2024

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Shrouded Fable, which came out in August 2024, are doing now in November 2024.

Earthen Vessel Gold Hyper Rare 096/064: $60.95 Fezandipiti ex Special Illustration Rare 092/064: $54.98 Cassiopeia Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 094/064: $53.63 Dusknoir Illustration Rare 070/064: $27.81 Darkness Energy Gold Hyper Rare 098/064: $27.69 Pecharunt ex Special Illustration Rare 093/064: $25.09 Metal Energy Gold Hyper Rare 099/064: $24.65 Duskull Illustration Rare 068/064: $22.35 Okidogi ex Special Illustration Rare 090/064: $22.29 Persian Illustration Rare 078/064: $22.07 Pecharunt ex Gold Hyper Rare 095/064: $21.96 Houndoom Illustration Rare 066/064: $19.67 Munkidori ex Special Illustration Rare 091/064: $15.98 Dusclops Illustration Rare 069/064: $15.68 Powerglass Gold Hyper Rare 097/064: $15.38

Most of the cards in this special set stayed the same in value or slightly dropped since we checked in last month. This has not been a popular expansion, especially when compared to other Scarlet & Violet-era special sets like 151 and Paldean Fates. Cassiopeia Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter increased slightly in value, which makes me think this could eventually become the chase card of the set. Earthen Vessel Gold Hyper Rare is holding a high value at this time, especially for its card type, due to its playability, but I can't see it maintaining the top spot long-term.

