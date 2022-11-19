Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Silver Tempest After Release Week

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest, which came out in November 2022, are doing one week after release.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Lugia V Alternate Art 186/195: $241.15 Regidrago V Alternate Art 184/195: $57.61 Unown V Alternate Art 177/195: $53.12 Serena Full Art Trainer Supporter 193/195: $48.61 Lugia VSTAR Gold Secret Rare 211/195: $39.94 Lugia VSTAR Rainbow Rare 202/195: $39.12 Skuntank V Alternate Art 181/195: $25.49 Lugia VSTAR 139/195: $21.89 Lugia V Full Art 185/195: $21.78 Serena Rainbow Rare Trainer Supporter 207/195: $20.04 Candice Full Art Trainer Supporter 189/195: $14.66 Lugia V 138/195: $14.26 Alolan Vulpix VSTAR Rainbow Rare 197/195: $13.92 Regidrago VSTAR Rainbow Rare 201/195: $12.28 Candice Rainbow Rare Trainer Supporter 204/195: $12.04

This Pokémon TCG expansion includes a Trainer Gallery subset. The top cards of this subset are:

Rayquaza VMAX Character Super Rare TG20/TG30: $40.53 Friends in Galar Full Art Trainer Supporter TG23/TG30: $22.09 Serperior V Character Super Rare TG13/TG30: $16.55 Blaziken VMAX Character Super Rare TG15/TG30: $15.46 Duraludon VMAX Character Super Rare TG21/TG30: $13.15

This is the first-ever Silver Tempest Value Watch, so we are still seeing where certain cards will fall. It is very clear, though, that the star of the set is Lugia V Alt Art as expected and that the only Trainer Gallery standout will be the Rayquaza VMAX CSR.