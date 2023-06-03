Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: pokemon, pokemon cards, Pokemon TCG, Silver Tempest, Sword & Shield

Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Silver Tempest In June 2023

Pokémon TCG Value Watch analyzes Silver Tempest in June 2023, noting which cards can be scooped up now and which remain high in value.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest, which came out in November 2022, are doing now in June 2023.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Lugia V Alternate Art 186/195: $165.06 Serena Full Art Trainer Supporter 193/195: $38.62 Lugia VSTAR Rainbow Rare 202/195: $31.75 Unown V Alternate Art 177/195: $28.09 Regidrago V Alternate Art 184/195: $22.66 Lugia VSTAR Gold Secret Rare 211/195: $20.76 Alolan Vulpix VSTAR Rainbow Rare 197/195: $17.11 Lugia V Full Art 185/195: $13.21 Skuntank V Alternate Art 181/195: $13.10 Serena Rainbow Rare Trainer Supporter 207/195: $12.79 Regieleki Rainbow Rare 198/195: $11.16 Forest Seal Stone Holographic Rare 156/195: $11.08 Candice Full Art Trainer Supporter 189/195: $10.64 Worker Full Art Trainer Supporter 195/195: $9.98 Lugia VSTAR 139/195: $9.81

This Pokémon TCG expansion includes a Trainer Gallery subset. The top cards of this subset are:

Rayquaza VMAX Character Super Rare TG20/TG30: $34.41 Judge Full Art Trainer Supporter TG25/TG30: $14.67 Friends in Galar Full Art Trainer Supporter TG23/TG30: $13.23 Duraludon VMAX Character Super Rare TG21/TG30: $12.46 Professor Burnet Full Art Trainer Supporter TG26/TG30: $9.69

So, what cards of this Lugia and Alolan Vulpix-themed expansion are down in June 2023? Lugia V Alternate Art has dropped $18, but this chase card is still closer to $200 than $100. Regieleki Rainbow Rare took a major hit, losing almost 50% of its value this month. That makes sense, as it was overvalued considering the unpopularity of Rainbow Rares during this set's release. Forest Seal Stone Holographic Rare came out of nowhere due to playability, becoming potentially the current highest valued standard holo-rare of the Sword & Shield era overnight, at a time when holo-rares are bulk.

Be sure to check Bleeding Cool every day to follow our in-depth Pokémon TCG coverage as we explore the hobby's past, present, and even future with upcoming set reveals.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!