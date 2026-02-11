Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Bylina, Digital Vortex, Far Far Games

Digital Vortex Acquires Bylina While Launching New Free Demo

The new action-adventure game Bylina has a new publisher in Digital Vortex as the game has released a new free demo on Steam

Article Summary Digital Vortex acquires Bylina and unveils a new free Steam demo ahead of Steam Next Fest.

Bylina is an action-adventure game inspired by Slavic myths, legends, and vibrant fantasy worlds.

Play as Falconet, a young hero revived by a spirit, embarking on a quest to reclaim his soul and save the world.

Master unique skills, powerful magic, and explore diverse locales full of combat, puzzles, and ancient mysteries.

Indie game publisher Digital Vortex has announced that they have acquired the game Bylina from Fulqrum Publishing, while also dropping a new free demo for the game. The team will work with developer Far Far Games as they take on publishing duties, including dropping a new demo on Steam this morning ahead of Steam Next Fest this month. You can see mroe of what the demo looks like above.

Bylina

Falconet dreams of following in the footsteps of his father, a fabled bogatyr – but during what seems like a simple task, he finds himself in the dark and mysterious Far Far Kingdom, where he meets his demise. To his surprise, the young hero is revived by a mysterious spirit with whom he must now share his body. Falconet faces three daunting tasks: reclaim control over his soul, uncover an ancient mystery surrounding his new companion, and save the world from imminent doom.

Discover a vibrant and extraordinary world based on Slavic myths and legends. Journey through the Land of Cities, boasting diverse locales – from sunlit forests to gloomy dungeons and imposing castles, each with its own unique features and atmosphere. As soon as you open new areas, prepare to encounter strange local inhabitants, as well as countless challenges, treasures, and puzzles waiting to be solved.

Improve your skills by mastering unique techniques and spells, and engage in fierce battles with common bandits, terrifying legendary creatures, and brutal bosses in which every mistake could be your last.

Expand your arsenal, embracing mysterious magical powers as well as a variety of armaments, from swords and shields to spears and bows. Level up, increase your strength, create new items, find and experiment with rare types of armour, and fight back against an ancient evil.

The eternal struggle between good and evil is not as obvious and clear-cut as it seems at first glance in the world of Bylina; its inhabitants experience complex inner lives filled with their fears, anxieties, hatred, and scars left by past trials that have shaped them into who they are today. Falconet will have to face not only legions of powerful foes in combat; but also the emotions, feelings and struggles that make a true human soul.

