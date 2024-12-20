Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: pokemon, pokemon cards, Scarlet & Violet, Stellar Crown
Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Stellar Crown in December 2024
Our monthly Pokémon TCG Value Watch series observes the Stellar cards of Scarlet & Violet - Stellar Crown in November 2024.
Article Summary
- Explore December 2024 Pokémon TCG value changes in Scarlet & Violet's Stellar Crown set.
- Check out the top valued cards like the Terapagos ex Special Illustration Rare.
- Discover how Squirtle and Bulbasaur Illustration Rares gained market value.
- Understand trends with predictions on future card value movements.
The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Stellar Crown, which came out in September 2024, are doing now in December 2024.
Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Stellar Crown with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:
- Terapagos ex Special Illustration Rare 170/142: $82.21
- Squirtle Illustration Rare 148/142: $55.22
- Bulbasaur Illustration Rare 143/142: $47.38
- Hydrapple ex Special Illustration Rare 167/142: $34.79
- Lacey Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 172/142: $29.30
- Dachsbun ex Special Illustration Rare 169/142: $26.87
- Galvantula ex Special Illustration Rare 168/142: $23.62
- Briar Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 171/142: $21.26
- Terapagos ex Gold Hyper Rare 173/142: $20.41
- Aera Zero Underdepths Gold Hyper Rare 174/142: $15.40
- Bravery Charm Gold Hyper Rare 175/142: $10.31
- Terapagos ex 128/142: $7.11
- Zeraora Illustration Rare 151/142: $6.22
- Crispin Full Art Trainer Supporter 164/142: $5.38
- Lapras ex Full Art 158/142: $4.38
As predicted, Terapagos ex Special Illustration Rare has lost some of its market value, dropping by $13. I believe it will continue to fall until it settles at around half of its current value. Squirtle Illustration Rare, on the other hand, gained $11 and can feasibly become the actual top card of this set in time. Bulbasaur Illustration Rare is right behind it after a $9 jump. Outside of those, most of these cards slightly dropped in value this month.
Be sure to check Bleeding Cool every day to follow our in-depth Pokémon TCG coverage as we explore the hobby's past, present, and even future with upcoming set reveals.