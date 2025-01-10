Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: pokemon, pokemon cards, Scarlet & Violet, Stellar Crown

Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Stellar Crown in January 2025

Our monthly Pokémon TCG Value Watch series observes the Stellar cards of Scarlet & Violet - Stellar Crown in January 2025.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Should you buy singles or packs? Is that chase card obtainable? Let's find out. Today, let's see how the cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Stellar Crown, which came out in September 2024, are doing now in January 2025.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Stellar Crown with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Terapagos ex Special Illustration Rare 170/142: $76.58 Squirtle Illustration Rare 148/142: $55.92 Bulbasaur Illustration Rare 143/142: $49.26 Hydrapple ex Special Illustration Rare 167/142: $33.31 Lacey Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 172/142: $26.79 Dachsbun ex Special Illustration Rare 169/142: $26.40 Galvantula ex Special Illustration Rare 168/142: $22.24 Terapagos ex Gold Hyper Rare 173/142: $20.97 Briar Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 171/142: $18.51 Aera Zero Underdepths Gold Hyper Rare 174/142: $15.45 Bravery Charm Gold Hyper Rare 175/142: $10.97 Zeraora Illustration Rare 151/142: $6.38 Crispin Full Art Trainer Supporter 164/142: $6.14 Terapagos ex 128/142: $5.25 Lapras ex Full Art 158/142: $4.48

This month, we have seen a slightly drop in value of Terapagos ex Special Illustration Rare… but only by a few dollars. This isn't a monster chase card to the level of some of the other recent cards leading sets such as the Twilight Masquerade Greninja and the Surging Sparks Pikachu, but it is holding steady. Most of the rest of this set's Top 15 cards were steady in the market this month.

Be sure to check Bleeding Cool every day to follow our in-depth Pokémon TCG coverage as we explore the hobby's past, present, and even future with upcoming set reveals.

