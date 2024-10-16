Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: pokemon, pokemon cards, Scarlet & Violet, Stellar Crown

Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Stellar Crown in October 2024

Our monthly Pokémon TCG Value Watch series observes the new Stellar cards of Scarlet & Violet - Stellar Crown in October 2024.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Stellar Crown, which came out in September 2024, are doing now in October 2024 a month after release.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Stellar Crown with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Terapagos ex Special Illustration Rare 170/142: $111.56 Squirtle Illustration Rare 148/142: $41.67 Lacey Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 172/142: $37.73 Hydrapple ex Special Illustration Rare 167/142: $33.32 Bulbasaur Illustration Rare 143/142: $31.52 Galvantula ex Special Illustration Rare 168/142: $29.98 Dachsbun ex Special Illustration Rare 169/142: $29.72 Briar Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 171/142: $29.50 Terapagos ex Gold Hyper Rare 173/142: $23.29 Aera Zero Underdepths Gold Hyper Rare 174/142: $16.49 Terapagos ex 128/142: $13.27 Bravery Charm Gold Hyper Rare 175/142: $10.03 Lapras ex Full Art 158/142: $5.58 Zeraora Illustration Rare 151/142: $5.40 Briar Full Art Trainer Supporter 163/142: $4.48

Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Stellar Crown was released just one month ago. I expect to see the value of certain cards drop in time, while the value of other cards may increase. The Squirtle and Bulbasaur Illustration Rares are cards that trainers should keep an eye on. Terapagos ex Special Illustration Rare seems to have an inflated market value at this time. As more Stellar ex Illustration Rares come out in future sets, we will likely see this decrease in value.

