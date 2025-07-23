Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: pokemon, pokemon cards, Scarlet & Violet, Temporal Forces

Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Temporal Forces in July 2025

Our monthly Pokémon TCG Value Watch series observes the Ancient/Future-themed set Scarlet & Violet - Temporal Forces in July 2025.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past few months, we've seen a huge surge of renewed interest in the hobby. Of course, there was massive hype during the Sword & Shield era around Alternate Arts, but the beginning of the Scarlet & Violet era saw a marked cool-down in the hobby. Now, it seems that the collector's market is going into hyper-drive once more, as attention to both current Scarlet & Violet sets as well as Sword & Shield sets soars. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch, to track the collector's market of modern sets. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Should you buy singles or packs? Is that chase card obtainable? Let's find out. Today, let's see how the cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Temporal Forces, which came out in June 2025, are doing now in July 2025.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Temporal Forces with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Raging Bolt ex Special Illustration Rare 208/162: $70.69 Iron Crown ex Special Illustration Rare 206/162: $48.46 Gastly Illustration Rare 206/162: $42.65 Walking Wake ex Special Illustration Rare 205/162: $39.80 Gouging Fire ex Special Illustration Rare 204/162: $36.00 Morty's Conviction Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 211/162: $35.34 Iron Leaves ex Special Illustration Rare 203/162: $26.17 Gengar ex Full Art 193/162: $20.27 Sawsbuck Illustration Rare 166/162: $20.00 Bianca's Devotion Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 209/162: $19.24 Deerling Illustration Rare 165/162: $18.45 Iron Boulder ex Special Illustration Rare 207/162: $18.30 Metagross Illustration Rare 178/162: $15.70 Eri Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 210/162: $14.70 Litten Illustration Rare 167/162: $14.44

A $5 loss in the chase card, Raging Bolt ex Special Illustration Rare, suggests that the value of this card may be a bit inflated. The artwork is awesome, but can a Raging Bolt card hold a $60+ value longterm? I don't know, but I think that Gastly Illustration Rare might be a card to watch. This card saw a $5 increase this month. I can see it creeping up and taking the top spot.

