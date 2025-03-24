Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: pokemon, pokemon cards, Scarlet & Violet, Temporal Forces

Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Temporal Forces in March 2025

Our monthly Pokémon TCG Value Watch series observes the Ancient/Future-themed set Scarlet & Violet - Temporal Forces in March 2025.

Article Summary Explore the Pokémon TCG market trends for Scarlet & Violet - Temporal Forces in March 2025.

Raging Bolt ex reaches over $100, while Morty's Conviction Special Illustration surges.

Attention turns to popular Pokémon like Gengar, boosting card values despite associated trainers.

Stay updated with in-depth Pokémon TCG coverage and follow the latest market insights.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past few months, we've seen a huge surge of renewed interest in the hobby. Of course, there was massive hype during the Sword & Shield era around Alternate Arts, but the beginning of the Scarlet & Violet era saw a marked cool-down in the hobby. Now, it seems that the collector's market is going into hyper-drive once more, as attention to both current Scarlet & Violet sets as well as Sword & Shield sets soars. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch, to track the collector's market of modern sets. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Should you buy singles or packs? Is that chase card obtainable? Let's find out. Today, let's see how the cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Temporal Forces, which came out in March 2024, are doing now, one year later in March 2025.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Temporal Forces with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Raging Bolt ex Special Illustration Rare 208/162: $102.05 Walking Wake ex Special Illustration Rare 205/162: $66.67 Iron Crown ex Special Illustration Rare 206/162: $64.80 Morty's Conviction Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 211/162: $61.52 Gouging Fire ex Special Illustration Rare 204/162: $52.65 Gastly Illustration Rare 206/162: $50.17 Iron Leaves ex Special Illustration Rare 203/162: $38.43 Sawsbuck Illustration Rare 166/162: $34.51 Bianca's Devotion Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 209/162: $3085 Metagross Illustration Rare 178/162: $26.11 Gengar ex Full Art 193/162: $24.15 Deerling Illustration Rare 165/162: $21.75 Iron Boulder ex Special Illustration Rare 207/162: $20.69 Raging Bolt ex Gold Hyper Rare 218/162: $19.83 Litten Illustration Rare 167/162: $19.74

While the set's chase card Raging Bolt ex Special Illustration Rare did not see a huge jump this month, it did notably surpass the $100 mark. The biggest change this month was Morty's Conviction Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter, and I must say… I told you guys to keep an eye on this one. This is a Secret Rare with Gengar on it. Granted, it's Gengar next to a less-than-popular Trainer, but still — I've been saying watch out for this card to skyrocket since it came out, and this month saw it almost double in value. Do not underestimate the big, popular Pokémon like Gengar, even when the card they appear on is not their own.

Be sure to check Bleeding Cool every day to follow our in-depth Pokémon TCG coverage as we explore the hobby's past, present, and even future with upcoming set reveals.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!