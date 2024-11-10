Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: pokemon, pokemon cards, Scarlet & Violet, Temporal Forces

Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Temporal Forces in November 2024

Our monthly Pokémon TCG Value Watch series observes the Ancient/Future-themed set Scarlet & Violet - Temporal Forces in November 2024.

Article Summary Explore the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet - Temporal Forces for November 2024.

Discover price changes with Raging Bolt ex leading as the top chase card this month.

Learn about recent market value jumps and trends in the Temporal Forces set.

Stay updated with our monthly review on the Pokémon TCG card market trends.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Temporal Forces, which came out in March 2024, are doing now in November 2024.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Temporal Forces with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Raging Bolt ex Special Illustration Rare 208/162: $76.25 Walking Wake ex Special Illustration Rare 205/162: $57.58 Iron Crown ex Special Illustration Rare 206/162: $55.63 Gouging Fire ex Special Illustration Rare 204/162: $42.86 Morty's Conviction Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 211/162: $35.18 Iron Leaves ex Special Illustration Rare 203/162: $30.26 Bianca's Devotion Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 209/162: $28.09 Prime Catcher ACE SPEC 157/162: $26.13 Gastly Illustration Rare 206/162: $24.59 Iron Boulder ex Special Illustration Rare 207/162: $20.02 Raging Bolt ex Gold Hyper Rare 218/162: $16.96 Eri Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 210/162: $16.76 Gengar ex Full Art 193/162: $13.35 Metagross Illustration Rare 178/162: $12.59 Deerling Illustration Rare 165/162: $12.59

This set's chase card, Raging Bolt ex Special Illustration Rare, slightly increased in value this month with a $7 jump. Walking Wake ex Special Illustration Rare saw a similar increase, bringing it from the third to second most valuable card in this set. While those are the most notable changes in value, all but two cards saw marginal increases this month, showing that this is one of the hotter sets for collectors in the Paldea era.

Be sure to check Bleeding Cool every day to follow our in-depth Pokémon TCG coverage as we explore the hobby's past, present, and even future with upcoming set reveals.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!