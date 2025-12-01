Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: pokemon, pokemon cards, Scarlet & Violet, Temporal Forces

Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Temporal Forces in November 2025

Our monthly Pokémon TCG Value Watch series observes the Ancient/Future-themed set Scarlet & Violet - Temporal Forces in November 2025.

Article Summary Track Pokémon TCG: Temporal Forces values for November 2025 using real TCGPlayer market prices

Raging Bolt ex and Gastly Illustration Rare top the set’s chase cards, but Gastly's value is falling

Gold Hyper Rares and Special Illustration Rares dominate the most wanted cards in the current TCG era

Collector demand and card availability continue to shape the Pokémon TCG secondary market trends

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past year, we have witnessed a significant surge of renewed interest in the hobby. The hype around the Alternate Arts of the Sword & Shield era and the Illustration Rares of the Scarlet & Violet era now continues in the new era, Mega Evolution. The Mega Evolution era continues the popular Illustration Rare and Special Illustration Rare cards while introducing Gold Hyper Rares as the rarest type of card that can be pulled from a booster pack. As packs become more and more difficult to get, it seems that the hobby is more popular than ever. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch, to track the collector's market of modern sets. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Should you buy singles or packs? Is that chase card obtainable? Let's find out. Today, let's see how the cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Temporal Forces, which came out in March 2024, are doing now in November 2025.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Temporal Forces, with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Raging Bolt ex Special Illustration Rare 208/162: $61.53 Gastly Illustration Rare 206/162: $54.46 Morty's Conviction Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 211/162: $42.99 Iron Crown ex Special Illustration Rare 206/162: $41.64 Walking Wake ex Special Illustration Rare 205/162: $37.16 Gengar ex Full Art 193/162: $35.01 Gouging Fire ex Special Illustration Rare 204/162: $31.91 Sawsbuck Illustration Rare 166/162: $27.41 Iron Leaves ex Special Illustration Rare 203/162: $23.24 Metagross Illustration Rare 178/162: $20.60 Deerling Illustration Rare 165/162: $20.43 Bianca's Devotion Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 209/162: $19.80 Litten Illustration Rare 167/162: $17.46 Cinccino Illustration Rare 183/162: $15.13 Iron Boulder ex Special Illustration Rare 207/162: $14.96

Weird! Last month, Gastly Illustration Rare saw a huge surge, overtaking Raging Bolt ex Special Illustration Rare as the top card of the set. Now, the Kanto Ghost is down again, with Gastly Illustration Rare dropping over $30 in just one month's time. This card is currently unstable, but there's certainly interest. The question is, is that interest enough to drive it back up, or has it already seen its peak?

Be sure to check Bleeding Cool every day to follow our in-depth Pokémon TCG coverage as we explore the hobby's past, present, and even future with upcoming set reveals.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!