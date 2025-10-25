Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: pokemon, pokemon cards, Scarlet & Violet, Temporal Forces

Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Temporal Forces in October 2025

Our monthly Pokémon TCG Value Watch series observes the Ancient/Future-themed set Scarlet & Violet - Temporal Forces in October 2025.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past few months, we've seen a huge surge of renewed interest in the hobby. Of course, there was massive hype during the Sword & Shield era around Alternate Arts, but the beginning of the Scarlet & Violet era saw a marked cool-down in the hobby. Now, it seems that the collector's market is going into hyperdrive once more, as attention to both current Scarlet & Violet sets as well as Sword & Shield sets soars. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch, to track the collector's market of modern sets. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Should you buy singles or packs? Is that chase card obtainable? Let's find out. Today, let's see how the cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Temporal Forces, which came out in March 2024, are doing now in October 2025.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Temporal Forces, with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Gastly Illustration Rare 206/162: $86.60 Raging Bolt ex Special Illustration Rare 208/162: $67.26 Iron Crown ex Special Illustration Rare 206/162: $45.40 Morty's Conviction Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 211/162: $44.00 Walking Wake ex Special Illustration Rare 205/162: $40.81 Gengar ex Full Art 193/162: $38.11 Gouging Fire ex Special Illustration Rare 204/162: $35.84 Sawsbuck Illustration Rare 166/162: $27.42 Iron Leaves ex Special Illustration Rare 203/162: $26.67 Litten Illustration Rare 167/162: $21.72 Bianca's Devotion Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 209/162: $21.72 Metagross Illustration Rare 178/162: $20.70 Deerling Illustration Rare 165/162: $19.06 Iron Boulder ex Special Illustration Rare 207/162: $18.39 Arbok Illustration Rare 176/162: $16.17

I've been warning our readers for some time… this is a Gengar/Gastly set disguised as a Paradox Pokémon set. The value is in Kanto oftentimes… and the Gastly line remains one of the most popular in the whole franchise. These cards have been on the rise and Gastly appropriately picked October as its time to make a power play. This card increased by a whopping $30 this month, increasing its value by more than 50%. It has dethroned Raging Bolt ex, which is rarer as a Special Illustration Rare, from the top slot. Which means, thanks to Gastly, it's time to change up the graphic for this series!

