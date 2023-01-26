Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Vivid Voltage In January 2023 Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Vivid Voltage in January 2023 notes the Rayquaza Amazing Rare doubling in value, taking the third highest slot.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Sword & Shield – Vivid Voltage, which came out in November 2020 are doing now in December 2022.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Vivid Voltage with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Pikachu VMAX Rainbow Rare 188/185: $144.95 Pikachu V Full Art 170/185: $14.75 Rayquaza Amazing Rare 138/185: $10.73 Pokémon Center Lady Full Art Trainer Supporter 185/185: $10.15 Leon Full Art Trainer Supporter 182/185: $9.28 Nessa Rainbow Rare Trainer Supporter 196/185: $8.96 Raikou Amazing Rare 138/185: $8.65 Nessa Full Art Trainer Supporter 183/185: $8.42 Togekiss VMAX Rainbow Rare 191/185: $8.21 Shiny Oranguru Gold Secret Rare 199/185: $8/02

Very interesting behavior this month from Vivid Voltage. The chase card of Pikachu VMAX Rainbow Rare remains the same, so there is nothing to note there, but the Amazing Rares of this set has made a notable rise. Rayquaza Amazing Rare went from not even ranking to the third biggest card in the set, with Raikou Amazing Rare also shooting up in value. Both are still obtainable, but it should be understood that last month, and for a long while before that, the Rayquaza Amazing Rare was a $4 card. Amazing Rares were relatively easy to pull and were comparable to the current Radiant Pokémon, but the appreciation for this card type has grown along with our distance from their appearance in the TCG.