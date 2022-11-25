Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Vivid Voltage In November 2022

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Sword & Shield – Vivid Voltage, which came out in November 2020 are doing now in November 2022.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Vivid Voltage with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Pikachu VMAX Rainbow Rare 188/185: $139.92 Pikachu V Full Art 170/185: $12.74 Pokémon Center Lady Full Art Trainer Supporter 185/185: $11.51 Nessa Rainbow Rare Trainer Supporter 196/185: $10.37 Nessa Full Art Trainer Supporter 183/185: $9.20 Leon Full Art Trainer Supporter 182/185: $8.58 Togekiss VMAX Rainbow Rare 191/185: $8.14 Bea Rainbow Rare Trainer Supporter 193/185: $8.10 Leon Rainbow Rare Trainer Supporter 195/185: $7.22 Shiny Oranguru Gold Secret Rare 199/185: $6.90

The Pikachu VMAX Rainbow Rare is up just $6 this month, which is honestly a relief. The chase cards of all the expansions with Alternate Arts are largely on the way up, so it's nice to see that the 2020 Sword & Shield sets which do not include Alts seem to be somewhat immune to this market trend. This immunity also impacts the other cards in the set, which have remained low in value now for month. The Pikachu V Full Art was once valued at over $30 but is now essentially a $10 card.