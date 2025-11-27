Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: pokemon, pokemon cards, Scarlet & Violet, White Flare

Pokémon TCG Value Watch: White Flare in November 2025

Our monthly Pokémon TCG Value Watch series observes the Unova-themed set Scarlet & Violet - White Flare in November 2025.

Article Summary Track the current market values of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – White Flare cards as of November 2025

Victini Black & White Rare leads the set with a strong price surge, now topping $430 on TCGPlayer

Reshiram ex cards and popular Special Illustration Rares hold their high collector demand and value

Overall, White Flare chase cards see stable or rising prices, signaling an energetic collector market

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past year, we have witnessed a significant surge of renewed interest in the hobby. The hype around the Alternate Arts of the Sword & Shield era and the Illustration Rares of the Scarlet & Violet era now continues in the new era, Mega Evolution. The Mega Evolution era continues the popular Illustration Rare and Special Illustration Rare cards while introducing Gold Hyper Rares as the rarest type of card that can be pulled from a booster pack. As packs become more and more difficult to get, it seems that the hobby is more popular than ever. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch, to track the collector's market of modern sets. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Should you buy singles or packs? Is that chase card obtainable? Let's find out. Today, let's see how the cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – White Flare, which came out in July 2025, are doing now in November 2025.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – White Flare, with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Victini Black & White Rare 172/086: $432.27 Reshiram ex Black & White Rare 173/086: $371.65 Reshiram ex Special Illustration Rare 166/086: $188.87 Hydreigon ex Special Illustration Rare 169/086: $77.73 Keldeo ex Special Illustration Rare 167/086: $60.51 Hilda Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 171/086: $58.95 Zoroark Illustration Rare 143/086: $55.16 Oshawott Illustration Rare 105/086: $44.37 Samurott Illustration Rare 107/086: $44.30 Chandelure Illustration Rare 103/086: $41.53 Jellicent ex Special Illustration Rare 168/086: $31.82 Zorua Illustration Rare 142/086: $28.57 Vanilluxe Illustration Rare 113/086: $24.87 Virizion Illustration Rare 095/086: $22.68 Whimsicott ex Special Illustration Rare 165/086: $21.67

Despite being available in two different sets, Victini Black & White Rare from White Flare is up by $14 this month. It's a monster of a chase card in both sets. Reshiram ex Black & White Rare is also not budging from its high value as time passes, nor is the Special Illustration Rare version of the card. As far as the rest of the set, most cards listed in the top 15 either held strong this month or increased in value.

Be sure to check Bleeding Cool every day to follow our in-depth Pokémon TCG coverage as we explore the hobby's past, present, and even future with upcoming set reveals.

