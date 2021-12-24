Pokémon TCG: VMAX Climax Secret Rare Preview: Centiskorch

The upcoming Pokémon TCG high-class set VMAX Climax, which will be released in December 2021 in Japan, was previously shrouded in mystery. Very little was known about how this set would show up for English-speaking collectors and players until the Pokémon TCG revealed that their February 2022 set, Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars, would feature a subset of 30 cards called the Trainer Gallery. However, this week's reveal of a shocking 100 Secret Rares in VMAX Climax has created confusion as to what will show up in Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars. While speculation will continue, let's take a look at some of those Secret Rares from VMAX Climax.

Ah, we're getting close to the end of this spotlight series! With just four cards left to show off, we have quite an offering today. We see Kabu, the Galarian Gym Leader of Motostoke Stadium, with his Centiskorch in both illustrations on Centiskorch V Character Super Rare and Centiskorch VMAX Character Super Rare. I am floored by the VMAX! It has Dragon Ball Z, Goku on Snake Way vibes for sure. This is one of those cards that truly illustrates the shocking size of Pokémon in their Gigantamax forms. The artist on the VMAX is Oswaldo KATO who has been a topic of conversation here at Bleeding Cool. He provided the pastel and pastoral illustration for Golurk V Alternate Art in Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies along with other cards in VMAX Climax. You can check this artist out on Instagram right here.

Tomorrow, we will close out this series with Character Super Rares featuring Zacian and Zamazenta, both of whom are pictured with the popular character Hop.

