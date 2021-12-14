Pokémon TCG: VMAX Climax Secret Rare Preview: Legendary Birds

The upcoming Pokémon TCG high-class set VMAX Climax, which will be released in December 2021 in Japan, was previously shrouded in mystery. Very little was known about how this set would show up for English-speaking collectors and players until the Pokémon TCG revealed that their February 2022 set, Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars, would feature a subset of 30 cards called the Trainer Gallery. However, this week's reveal of a shocking 100 Secret Rares in VMAX Climax has created confusion as to what will show up in Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars. While speculation will continue, let's take a look at some of those Secret Rares from VMAX Climax.

There are many, many Pokémon that fans want to see, so I thought we'd seen the last of the Galarian Birds for quite a while, at least as major pulls, after Sword & Shield – Chilling Reign. How wrong I was. VMAX Climax is very much a celebration of the first two years of the Sword & Shield block so it brings back all of the major Pokémon features for Character Cards, and that indeed includes Galarian Articuno, Galarian Zapdos, and Galarian Moltres. For those unfamiliar with the trainer characters, here is a breakdown of who is depicted with who on these Character Super Rare Pokémon-V:

Galarian Moltres is pictured with Gloria

Galarian Zapdos is pictured with Sonia

Galarian Articuno is pictured with Victor

As major characters from the SWSH games, these trainers are depicted with multiple Pokémon on Character Cards throughout the set. Gloria also features on Single Strike Urshifu V, Single Strike Urshifu VMAX, her own Trainer Supporter Full Art, and Galar Friends. Victor also features on Shadow Rider Calyrex V, Shadow Rider Calyrex VMAX, and Galar Friends. Sonia also features on Boltund V.

Stay tuned for more Pokémon TCG news daily right here at Bleeding Cool! You can follow our VMAX Climax coverage using our official tag for the set and our Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars coverage using this tag for the set.