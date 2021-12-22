Pokémon TCG: VMAX Climax Secret Rare Preview: Single Strike Urshifu

The upcoming Pokémon TCG high-class set VMAX Climax, which will be released in December 2021 in Japan, was previously shrouded in mystery. Very little was known about how this set would show up for English-speaking collectors and players until the Pokémon TCG revealed that their February 2022 set, Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars, would feature a subset of 30 cards called the Trainer Gallery. However, this week's reveal of a shocking 100 Secret Rares in VMAX Climax has created confusion as to what will show up in Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars. While speculation will continue, let's take a look at some of those Secret Rares from VMAX Climax.

In this new spotlight, we have two Character Super Rares: Single Strike Urshifu V and Single Strike Urshifu VMAX. Both picture this Fighting-type Legendary Pokémon with Gloria, the female player character from Pokémon Sword & Shield. I'm not a humongous Urshifu fan, but I am coming around by looking at that VMAX. There's a certain charm to seeing this towering Pokémon training with Gloria that makes me smile.

If you've been following all this VMAX Climax coverage, you will have seen an avalanche of Character Cards. We can now confirm that more are on the way. Japan has another special set coming in February called Battle Legion, and it seems as if this set will also include Character Cards. There is no word yet, though, on which Pokémon will be featured on these cards, but the overall Sinnoh-focused theme that seems to be permeating 2022 sets makes me think we should look to Generation Four for clues.

Stay tuned for more Pokémon TCG news daily right here at Bleeding Cool! You can follow our VMAX Climax coverage using our official tag for the set and our Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars coverage using this tag for the set.