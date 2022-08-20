Pokémon TCG Will Reveal The First Scarlet & Violet Cards Tomorrow

Tomorrow is the day. At the 2022 Pokémon World Championships, the first-ever cards from Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet will be revealed to the public. I have done a lot of theorizing here at Bleeding Cool about what these reveals will bring, so let's recap some of these theories ahead of the reveal.

Terastal Pokémon will be the next Pokémon TCG Ultra Rare mechanic: These bejeweled Pokémon would certainly make interesting cards. Currently, the Pokémon TCG has two levels of standard Ultra Rare mechanics: Pokémon V, which depicts the Pokémon in their standard form, and then VMAX/VSTAR, which is the powered-up and rarer version. Of the VMAX/VSTAR rarity level, VMAX cards represent Galar's Dynamax and Gigantamax mechanic, while VSTARs offer an etched, Ultra Rare power-up without using any in-game transformation. Perhaps we will continue to see an equivalent of Pokémon V in the Pokémon TCG showing the standard species depiction with an etched card showing the powered-up Terastal version of the Pokémon. Read the full theory here.

So what do you think? Could we possibly see Vs. continue? Or will these be replaced with Pokémon-Ts as standard Ultra Rares? Will Pokémon-TERAs replace VSTARs? There are so many ways this could go, but I personally cannot wait to see the reveal. What's coming will not just impact the Scarlet & Violet base set but truly the next three years of Pokémon TCG collecting.