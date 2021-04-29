Pokémon V & VMAX Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Battle Styles Part 2

Sword & Shield – Battle Styles is the latest expansion from Pokémon TCG. It focuses on the new Legendary Pokémon Urshifu and introduces a new mechanic for those who play the game: Rapid Strike and Single Strike style attacks. This new mechanic begins in Battle Styles and will continue at least through the next two Pokémon TCG sets, including June's Chilling Reign and August's as-of-yet untitled expansion. Battle Styles isn't just a player's set but is also a collector's dream, as this expansion reintroduces Special Art Cards (or, Alternate Arts) which were popular during the tail end of the Sun & Moon era with fan-favorite sets such as Unified Minds, Cosmic Eclipse, and so on. With this series, we will spotlight all of the exciting pulls from Battle Styles, which you can see as they release by following the set's Bleeding Cool tag. This time, we continue with a closer look at the set's Pokémon V and VMAX cards.

Victini V: Now, did Victini somewhat recently get a Pokémon V in the Sword & Sheild base set? If this was a species I wasn't absolutely in love with, would I maybe say that the TCG should focus on giving new species Vs rather than repeating so frequently? You got me there. But listen — it's Victini, okay? Incredible energy bursts from this card and Victini's pose is adorable.

Victini VMAX: Here we go! Finally, Victini gets its VMAX. This gigantic Victini, I thought, had potential to somewhat become the Pikachu VMAX of this set. It wasn't in the cards, though, as the set's chase cards ended up being the Urshifu and, of course, the Sleepy Tyranitar. But we'll get to that in time. Right now, let's just appreciate this glowing, textured, glorious Victini VMAX.

Empoleon V: Along with Urshifu and Tyranitar, Empoleon is one of Battle Styles' set mascots. It's nice to see older starters get some love and the Empoleon cards are great in this set. It starts with this V, which is every bit a standard V in Pokémon design but is uniquely beautiful in coloring. The way the icy blue and hazy purple interact is gorgeous here.

Next time, we continue with our spotlight on the Pokémon V and VMAX cards of Battle Styles.