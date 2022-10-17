Pompom Will Release Next Week On Nintendo Switch

PID Games announced that they will be releasing Pompom on the Nintendo Switch as the game comes out on October 25th. The hamster-centric game will have you platforming around in a title that looks like it should have been on the SNES or SEGA Genesis, with you going after Captain Cat and his crew of pirates. Enjoy the latest trailer and full info on the game below!

"Out of the hamster wheel and into space, Pompom is on a mission to save his boy Hoshi from the claws of Captain Cat and his wicked crew. Chase down each of the Space Cat Pirates, building platforms as you go. Use whatever it takes: springs, whips, umbrellas, cannons… Nothing can stop Pompom! One day Pompom was working up a sweat on his hamster wheel, when Hoshi the boy burst into the room, showing a hand of beautiful jewels that fell from the sky with a great 'BOOM.' Suddenly, Captain Cat & his crew appeared in the room, kidnapping Hoshi into a portal to space. Now Pompom must go on an adventure to save his boy Hoshi from the eight Space Cat Pirates! Take a breath of fresh air in the platformer genre: you do not control Pompom the hamster, but instead, help him by moving platforms and items around him. Drop springs, build bridges, slash vines, illuminate ghosts: From outer space to beaches full of flying fish, to ancient temples inside deep jungles, help Pompom get past the enemies and beat Captain Cat and his crew.

Play a platformer in a new way, moving not the character but the platforms.

Explore a beautiful tribute to the SNES classics and the 16 bits retro era.

Adventure across eight worlds in an epic space rescue: jump on flying fish, dodge nasty arrows, dispel vengeful spirits, swim past piranhas, battle flying saucers, and more.

Pompom defeats enemies and collects items, and you can use those items and interact with the world to get him to victory.

Use every item at your disposal: fly out of cannons, swing on ropes, slash vines, splash honey, freeze time, and much more."