POPUCOM Will Be Released At The Start Of June

The all-new multiplayer co-op platform adventure game POPUCOM is coming to PC, as the game will arrive at the start of June

Article Summary POPUCOM launches in early June on PC, offering vibrant co-op platform adventure gameplay.

Team up in story and party modes for two to four players, playable online or locally.

Unique color-based mechanics shape puzzles, combat, and exploration across the world.

Customize your look, collect quirky items, and enjoy fun arcade-style mini-games together.

Indie game developer Hypergryph and publisher Gryph Frontier have confirmed the official release date for their next game, POPUCOM. After nearly a year of teasing, we now know the game will launch on PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store on June 1, 2025. The team didn't give a new trailer or provide any info on a console release yet, which we assume is going to happen at some point. For now, we have more details about the game below.

POPUCOM

POPUCOM is a multiplayer co-op platform adventure game. As an adventurer, you are summoned to an unknown planet to embark on an exoplanet expedition with your friends. Face various enemies and use engaging items and techniques to eliminate threats and restore the world to its former glory. The game features two main modes: a narrative-driven story mode designed for two players, and a high-energy "Party Mode" for three to four players, perfect for chaotic fun and shared laughter. Both modes can be played in local or online co-op. Additionally, there are several accessibility options, including a "colorblind assist mode" with customizable color schemes and a "color enhancement mode" to boost the functional colors of adventurers and map objects. Whether solving mysteries or diving into fast-paced action, POPUCOM delivers a cooperative experience packed with charm, humor, and excitement.

Engage in Fun-Filled Co-Op Gameplay: Work together with your friends to take on a variety of challenges. Effective cooperation and strong teamwork are the only ways forward. Whether facing powerful enemies or tackling complex puzzles, you'll need to work together to triumph!

Embark on a Colorful Adventure: Color plays a crucial role in this fantastical world and is key to everything, from puzzle solving to combat. Switch colors to activate mechanisms and solve puzzles, and shoot Pomu gel in different colors to change the surroundings and impact enemies. Master the techniques of color switching and match-3 shooting to overcome puzzles and defeat enemies!

Use Items to Work Miracles: During the journey, you will acquire items known as "Super artifacts". Examples of these wondrous artifacts include Rollo the Bomb, Captain Kitty, Barrier Bot, and Power Kid. Each grants a unique ability that helps remove obstacles and solve puzzles throughout your adventure.

Let Your Style Shine: The adventure isn't just about combat, it's also about showcasing your style! Pick from a selection of gear and cosmetics in the Closet and combine them to create tons of unique looks. Then, set off on the journey in your personalized style!

Enjoy Arcade Mini-Games: In addition to exciting battles and engaging puzzles, POPUCOM includes many enjoyable mini-games. Head to the in-game arcade room for some lighthearted arcade fun during breaks from the main stages.

