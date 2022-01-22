Portal Games Announces New Batman Tabletop Title

DC Comics and Warner Bros. have partnered with Portal Games to make a new Batman tabletop game which will be called Batman: Everybody Lies. This game will actually be the first of many in a series of titles the company will make revolving around the Dark Knight. But they're coming out the gate strong with their first one based around the character's strengths in detective skills and storytelling with an original narrative crime-solving deduction game in which you will need to gather evidence and connect the facts to unravel the mystery hidden within the city. The game is designed to be a fully immersive experience for 2-4 players featuring the Caped Crusader and his rogue's gallery of villains and allies. The game will be getting a pre-order event happening on March 4th, 2022, followed by rollout this Summer with the game running for $50. Here's some more info on the game.

Fully anchored in rich comics lore, Batman: Everybody Lies challenges players to take on the roles of four key investigators – instinctive journalist Warren Spacey, tenacious reporter Vicki Vale, brutish detective Harvey Bullock, or the cunning Catwoman – who are drawn into a series of mysterious events unfolding in Gotham City for their own respective agendas, ultimately becoming unlikely allies entrusted to help thwart villains new and old as only the World's Greatest Detective can!

Throughout the game, players must solve a series of challenging cases with a finite amount of time and resources. Players cooperatively make decisions on how to forward the investigation, as they decide to visit famous locations in Gotham City (like the Batcave, Arkham Asylum, Blackgate Penitentiary, and the Gotham City Gazette) and cross paths with well-known Batman characters (like Batman, The Penguin, Poison Ivy, Mr. Freeze, Scarecrow, and more) as they chase leads, identify suspects, and gather enough information to help save Gotham City. Yet even when these unlikely allies combine forces, their goals are not always aligned. So to capture the complexity of the comics, Portal has added a new hidden agenda mechanic to the Detective system, which assigns secret goals and unique win conditions for each player based upon which DC character they portray.

During gameplay, players will utilize a variety of physical and digital game components to solve the puzzle and steer the game narrative in fun, surprising directions – a deck of cards with essential clues and plot twists, various physical handouts, and a dedicated website with access to in-world resources from the Gotham City Gazette archives – for a truly immersive experience. The game also features another new thematic treat – Scenes – that bring memorable gameplay moments to life via original comic book illustrations that feel torn straight from the pages and panels of the beloved comics.

Beginning with an introductory Prologue designed to get players acquainted with the game rules, Batman: Everybody Lies then continues with three big cases to solve, each taking roughly 2-3 hours to play. Each case can be played separately as stand-alone episodes, yet should players crack all four cases, they will unravel a master narrative with an epic climax. Every scenario ends with a final report with questions verifying how well the team has investigated the case. This game format proved a commercial and critical success for Portal Games' award-winning Detective game series, spawning a growing library of original and licensed titles selling hundreds of thousands of units worldwide in over a dozen languages since 2018.