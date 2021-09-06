Potion Craft Will Be Released On Steam In Late September

Last week during PAX West, tinyBuild Games revealed that they will be releasing Potion Craft on Steam later this month. If you're not already familiar with the game, it's been developed by Naiceplay Games as you are basically playing an alchemist simulator. You will get your ingredients and learn how to make potions with the tools and recipes in front of you, while also maintaining your own shop. You'll be tasked with coming up with new recipes to help those in need, attract customers, and experiment to see what you can come up with. You can watch the latest trailer below as the game will drop on September 21st, 2021.

Leaves, flowers, berries, roots, fruits, minerals, and a plethora of mushrooms are at the ready for your mortar and pestle. Just like espresso, the fineness of the grind matters! Concoct your potion plan. Grind ingredients and carefully mix them in your cauldron. Heat the coals. Boil and stir. Add the base: water, oil, or… something else. Congrats on your first potion! Was it easy to learn? Now try mastering it! Carefully plan your route via the Alchemy Map to combine different effects. Be mindful of common sense: you won't find a market for a poisonous healing potion… right? Or would you?

Every day customers will come to your store looking for solutions to their problems. You will face consequences depending on what you decide to sell them. Attract guilds, befriend notable figures (or feud with them), gain riches and influence – and one day, you may even decide the fate of the whole town. Every alchemist needs ingredients. You can buy them from traveling merchants: it can be pricey, but successful haggling may save you some coin. Or you can just grow your own! Want to give a special appearance to your best potions? Go ahead! Change bottle shape, label type, icon, and colors. You can even give it a custom name and label description. Carefully arrange your unique potions to showcase them on your shop's shelves and tables… or carelessly throw them around – we're not gonna tell you what to do, just have fun!