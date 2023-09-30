Posted in: Game Hardware, Games, Nintendo, PowerA, Video Games | Tagged: Kirby, nintendo switch

PowerA Releases New Kirby Inhaled Switch Products

Do you need more Kirby in your life when it comes to Nintendo Switch items? PowerA has a few new items for you to possibly take in!

PowerA has a couple of new items for Kirby fans who can't get enough of the pink ball with two specifically designed Nintendo Switch accessories. A few months ago, the company released a playful version of Kirby for both a Wired Controller and Switch Case for the OLED model, which we will be talking about shortly before the holidays. But now they have two new items for you to snag: a new Slim Case and Wireless Controller, both of which are completely pink with different Kirby faces to them. As if he inhaled them like one of his most recent games, Kirby & The Forgotten Land. We have more info below on both as they are available to order now!

Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch – Kirby Mouthful

The officially licensed PowerA Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch features smooth-playing thumbsticks, two mappable Advanced Gaming Buttons, and more.

Wireless Freedom – Play wirelessly on Nintendo Switch – OLED Model, Nintendo Switch, and Nintendo Switch Lite.

Advanced Gaming Buttons – Get an edge over the competition with two mappable buttons you can program on the fly, mid-game—no system settings to configure.

AA Battery Powered – Game for up to 30 hours with new alkaline AA batteries* or add your own rechargeable AA batteries.

Intuitive Controls – Precision-tuned analog sticks, Full-size D-pad, ABXY, and shoulder buttons (L/R/ZL/ZR).

Ergonomic Design – Comfortable for long gaming sessions.

Officially Licensed – for Nintendo Switch – OLED Model, Nintendo Switch, and Nintendo Switch Lite. 2-Year Limited Warranty.

Does not support HD rumble, IR Camera, Motion Controls, or Amiibo NFC.

LED Indicator – For player number, button mapping, and low battery warning.

Can be used when the Nintendo Switch is docked or undocked. Does not support HD rumble, IR, motion control, or Amiibo NFC. *Multiple variables affect battery life estimate.

Travel Pro Slim Case for Nintendo Switch Systems – Kirby Power

Lighten your load without compromising protection with a Travel Pro Slim case. Boasting a hard plastic exterior, and trim profile, it'll keep your Nintendo Switch – OLED Model, Nintendo Switch, or Nintendo Switch Lite safe.

Don't leave your Switch lying around when Kirby is nearby; he might eat it. Oops! Too late.

Sturdy polycarbonate hard shell with wrist strap and durable zipper pull.

Molded interior with felt lining plus integrated play stand for tabletop mode.

Built-in padded screen-protector flap includes storage for nine game cards. Officially licensed for Nintendo Switch.

