PowerA Reveals More Details About The New Pac-Man Collection

Check out the new game controller and carrying case PowerA made for the Pac-Man 45th Anniversary, both of which are available now

PowerA has shared new details about the special Pac-Man collection they have released as part of the game's 45th Anniversary. As you can see from the images below, they have created a special carrying care for the Nintendo Switch, as well as a wireless controller for Xbox consoles that comes with some added features for those playing in the dark. We have more details about both items below, as they are currently on sale through their website and other retailers.

PowerA Protection Case for Nintendo Switch – Pac-Man Retro Arcade

Level up your Nintendo Switch protection with the officially licensed Pac-Man Retro Arcade Case, designed for Nintendo Switch – OLED Model, Nintendo Switch, and Nintendo Switch Lite. Built for both durability and nostalgia, this case brings the spirit of the arcade to your gaming setup. Featuring a sturdy outer shell, rubberized handle, and dual zipper pulls, it ensures long-lasting protection for on-the-go gaming. The molded interior includes a soft felt lining and a zippered mesh compartment for secure storage, while a built-in screen-protector flap provides space for up to nine game cards.

New Feature – Customize Your Case with Clings

Inspired by the original Pac-Man arcade game, the case showcases authentic pixel graphics, bringing retro charm to modern consoles. The glossy case surface, along with static cling sheets, allows gamers to personalize their case with classic Pac-Man artwork, adding a fun, customizable touch to their setup. Whether you're looking for protection or a stylish nod to gaming history, the Pac-Man Retro Arcade Case is a must-have for fans of the classic maze-chasing adventure!

Special Pac-Man Edition Wireless Controller for Xbox

Beyond its striking aesthetics, this controller is built for high-performance gaming. Hall Effect thumbsticks provide enhanced precision and durability, eliminating stick drift for long-lasting reliability. A low-latency USB wireless adapter ensures seamless and responsive gameplay, while four mappable Advanced Gaming Buttons (AGBs) allow for customized control and faster inputs. The three-way trigger locks offer adjustable sensitivity, perfect for quick shooting in FPS games or precise throttle control in racing titles. Additionally, an integrated headset dial enables on-the-fly volume adjustments and mic muting, ensuring an immersive and uninterrupted gaming session.

New Feature – Glow in the Dark & UV Reactive

Celebrating 45 years of Pac-Man, this officially licensed controller blends retro nostalgia with cutting-edge performance for modern gamers. Designed to stand out, it features a UV-reactive black plastic glow, a maze-inspired glow-in-the-dark design in vibrant neon colors, and Pac-Man-themed action button fonts, capturing the spirit of the arcade. A special "45Up" emblem on the controller's top corner commemorates this milestone anniversary. With a striking retro-futuristic design and pro-level performance, the Pac-Man Special Edition Xbox controller is a must-have for gamers looking to celebrate an arcade legend while staying at the top of their game.

