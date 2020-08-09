PowerA Reveals Their MOGA XP5-X Plus Bluetooth Controller

PowerA revealed an all-new Xbox-licensed controller this week with the MOGA XP5-X Plus Bluetooth Controller. The goal of the new controller is to give players a way to play their Xbox games from the cloud on a mobile phone or tablet with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. As well as being optimized for other controller enabled Android mobile games so you have the ability to play your favorites on your device without having to change controllers or swapping back to a touchscreen. You can pre-order the controller now as its selling for $70 through PowerA's website, as well as through Amazon and Microsoft. Here's some added details on the controller before it's released in September 2020.

In the midst of the mobile gaming evolution, the MOGA XP5-X Plus delivers optimized controls for cloud games in the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate library on your compatible mobile phone or tablet. Whether it's supported titles in the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate library or Fortnite on Android, gamers will experience breathtaking mobile gaming with the ergonomic design and familiarity of an Xbox-inspired controller. The versatile wireless controller takes it a step further with advanced gaming buttons that allow gamers to map two additional buttons on the fly to gain the competitive edge.

Experience every moment of gameplay with an integrated power bank and optimally balanced phone clip to keep gamers in the best position to take down their opponents at home or on-the-go. Whether gamers are charging while they play or between sessions, the internal 3000mAh rechargeable battery delivers MOGA Power Boost by extending gameplay and can be used as a Power Bank to charge an Android mobile device. While the MOGA XP5-X Plus delivers power to please any gamer, the premium game clip designed to fit Android devices allows them to explore hundreds of controller-enabled games. Additionally, dual locking articulation points help reduce fatigue during extended gaming sessions by ergonomically balancing your phone over the controller's center of gravity. Keep your thumbs on the analog sticks and gain a competitive advantage by mapping two buttons on the back of the controller. Quickly change button assignments on-the-fly between matches, or as you change characters or weapons in your favorite game.