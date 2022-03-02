Powerwash Simulator Receives New Decimating Update

Square Enix and FuturLab have released a brand new update for Powerwash Simulator today that will give you greater cleaning challenges. The 0.8 update, which is lovingly being called the Decades Decimator update by fans, features four new career jobs, Vintage Car challenges, and colourful cosmetics to add to your gear. Essentially they want to put you through the wringer as you put everything else through the wringer, looking for attention to detail in every aspect of the new jobs you'll be able to take on. Along with all of this you'll be getting a number of bug fixes and quality of life updates added in to make things a little easier and smoother in certain aspects. You can read more about the update below as it is totally free to download right now.

In the latest Powerwash Simulator update, wash away decades of dirt and unearth some of the town's hidden history in the abandoned Subway Platform, our largest level yet! From uncovering the past to discovering your future, clean the Caravan of a travelling Fortune Teller who already knows you'll do an excellent job. That's not all for this update; take a trip to the desert and help Harper reveal the mysteries of an Ancient Statue, then assist a pilot with the eggy engine of their Stunt Plane. On top of all that, test yourself with the Vintage Car Water and Time Challenges, and get fancy with a brand-new washer skin and gloves. "We're really excited to tease a little more of the lore in the latest update." commented Lead Designer Dan Chequer. "We've loved seeing the community's theories on where the story will go, and we hope this gives them a little more of an insight into what's to come."