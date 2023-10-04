Posted in: Games, Video Games, VR | Tagged: FuturLab, nDreams, PowerWash Simulator

PowerWash Simulator VR Announced For MetaQuest 3

Its time to put on your cleaning suit and sign up for some new jobs, as PowerWash Simulator VR is headed to MetaQuest 3 next month.

FuturLab has partnered up with VR publisher nDreams to bring PowerWash Simulator VR over to the new MetaQuest 3 this November. The game will bring you all of the excitement of washing cards and homes with your hose to an all-new VR platform, complete with all the content and updates released for the game so far. Players will also get an exclusive pair of cat gloves at launch if they decide to get the game ahead of time or the day of release. The game will also be available on Meta Quest 2 and Meta Quest Pro when it comes out on November 2, 2023. We have more info and the trailer below from this week's announcement.

"PowerWash Simulator VR adds an extra layer of immersion and interactivity to the super soothing simulator through a host of VR-specific features. Blasting away grime feels even more satisfying thanks to precise 1:1 motion control delivered through the Quest Touch controllers while 360-degree immersion means the town of Muckingham has never felt more alive… or dirtier. New features exclusive to the VR version dial up the immersion even further. Players can pick out the perfect outfit and the right equipment from the back of the iconic PowerWash van and change nozzles on the fly with the all-new tool belt. PowerWash Simulator VR brings all of the good, clean fun, and base game content from the PC and console versions, including the ability to PowerWash and chill in co-op multiplayer – the perfect way to wash those worries away together at the end of a long day.

"We've dreamt of bringing PowerWash Simulator to VR since its conception and are so excited to finally announce a release date," said Kirsty Rigden, Co-CEO of FuturLab. "Soon, players will be able to experience Muckingham from a whole new angle by reaching, crouching, and getting up close and personal with dirt. With assistance from nDreams, we're thrilled to be able to carve out this virtual space for our community to relax, wash away their worries, or just kick back with friends."

"FuturLab has done an amazing job bringing the soothing joy of PowerWash Simulator to VR," said David Corless, VP of Publishing at nDreams. "The support and excitement for this game from both the VR community and PowerWash fans has been incredible, and we're excited to let them run amuck in VR in just under a month's time."

