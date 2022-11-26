Primal Light Officially Arrives On Xbox & Nintendo Switch

No Gravity Games has officially released the indie action platformer Primal Light for both Xbox consoles and Nintendo Switch this week. Developed by Fat Gem Games, this one has technically been out for over two years, as you play a weird alien-like creature dressed in a one-strap cloth battling prehistoric creatures and other monsters in a weird hellscape. Now you can enjoy that on either console as you see fit, as the game was released over Thanksgiving for both. Enjoy the trailer below as you can get the game right now.

"Primal Light is a 2D action platformer where you inhabit Krog, a mysterious blue creature in a red loincloth, as he traverses a labyrinth of ladders, levers, traps, and monsters. Explore the nooks and crannies of a bizarre and evocative world as you hack and slash your way to victory, leaving a graveyard of grotesque bosses in your wake. Experience the bizarre and unwelcoming primal world that Krog calls home. Don the red loincloth and travel through beautiful 16-bit pixel art environments, avoid death from animate (monsters) and inanimate (traps, pitfalls) threats alike, and slay gargantuan, grotesque bosses. Collect charms that help you in battle and unlock new, exciting abilities. Let the soundtrack hypnotize you and guide your way to victory! Your village has met a tragic end. A horrible moon god burned it to the ground and left you alone in a cold, unforgiving world filled with danger. But you must not give up. It is up to you to collect 12 legendary artifacts and, with their power, undo the tragedy, save your people, and restore your way of life. You. Are. Krog."

Explore a bizarre and evocative world filled with ladders, levers, traps, and monsters arranged linearly across ten levels.

Face ten challenging bosses in arcade-style combat reminiscent of the 16-bit era.

Master new acrobatic abilities as you progress, allowing you to overcome obstacles and enemies.

Dive into challenging side paths to uncover hidden collectibles, unlocking upgrades, and passive abilities.

Experience stunning pixel art and a majestic soundtrack.