Poké Spotlight: Getting to Know Solosis Outside Of Pokémon GO

Part of the fun of the main series Pokémon games is the lore of each species, which Pokémon GO recreates with short descriptions in their Pokédex entries. However, looking into the roles these Pokémon play in other games, and even the anime, can enrich the experience of hunting these creatures in Niantic's mobile game. In honor of Solosis's current feature in the Galarian Mr. Mime event, let's take a look at this strange Pokémon's lore.

Dex entry number 577, Solosis is a pure Psychic-type species from the Unova Region, introduced into the world of Pokémon with Generation Five. This Pokémon can be encountered as either male or female. Referred to as the "Cell Pokémon," this is what Solosis's Dex entry says:

They drive away attackers by unleashing psychic power. They can use telepathy to talk with others.

Originally released in March 2020 during Pokémon GO's Psychic Spectacular event, Solosis is quite rare in the mobile game outside of events. It is part of a three-stage evolutionary line with the second stage being Duosion (the "Mitosis Pokémon") and the final, ultimate evolution being Renuiclus (the "Multiplying Pokémon). In the original game series, Solosis was only available to catch in the wild in Pokémon White for its release. Those who opted to play Black had to trade in order to get one of these little jelly boys in their dex.

For fans of the anime, Solosis hasn't had that many appearances compared to other species. It featured prominently in Where Did You Go, Audino? and then, later, a group of Solosis owned by a trainer named Damon made their big-screen debut in White – Victini and Zekrom and Black – Victini and Reshiram. Outside of these features, Solosis has a handful of cameo appearances.

Other Pokédex entries offer new information about Solosis:

White: Because their bodies are enveloped in a special liquid, they can survive in any environment.

Sword: It communicates with others telepathically. Its body is encapsulated in liquid, but if it takes a heavy blow, the liquid will leak out.

Shield: Many say that the special liquid covering this Pokémon's body would allow it to survive in the vacuum of space.