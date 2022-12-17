Prismatika Releases New Short Narrative Game The Feast

Indie publisher Prismatika, along with indie developer Sever, have released a brand new narrative game called The Feast. This is a bit of an interesting title to check out, as the team has created a narrative game that is pretty short and easy to complete but comes with a twisted storyline and multiple endings for you to experience. Every time you play it, you can complete the game in about 20-30 minutes. But your choices affect how the game goes and what you'll end up seeing at the end. The game is currently available for you to play out on PC via Steam, GOG, itch.io, and the best part about this one is that you can play the game completely free on every single platform. So there really is no reason not to go check the game out beyond the fact that you may not like the genre. You can read more about it below and check out the trailer.

"The Feast is an invitation to a bizarre family dinner party that takes an unexpected turn. Join the most surreal meal of your life, discover what you truly stand for, and create your own tragic spectacle in this short, thought-inspiring, and unforgettable adventure with multiple endings. This short and intensely dramatic experience is designed to be completed in one sitting. When your mother invited you to a family gathering, you never expected it would change into a grotesque and painful event the moment it started. This dark and peculiar performance grants you the lead role. With a purely theatrical swing, survive the utterly confusing and twisted dinner. You will be observed and judged, so face reality, weigh every action, think of possible outcomes, make choices, and define the ending of this life-changing celebration. After all, what happens here is not your problem… or is it?"