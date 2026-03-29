Posted in: Games, GIANTS Software, Video Games | Tagged: Project Motor Racing, racing, Straight4 Studios, Super GT

Project Motor Racing Confirms Version 2.0 Launch Date

Project Motor Racing has confirmed a new DLC is coming alongside the new Version 2,.0, set to be released at the end of March

Article Summary Project Motor Racing Version 2.0 launches late March with major UI, physics, and gameplay enhancements.

Revamped online racing adds anti-cheat, session updates, and License Points for cleaner multiplayer races.

Career mode overhaul features clearer progression, new event presentation, and real-world sponsors.

Expect improved visuals, technical stability, and new Japanese GT 500 DLC arriving soon.

GIANTS Software and developer Straight4 Studios confirmed that Version 2.o of Project Motor Racing will be released in just a few days. This update will come with several improvements to the Interface, online racing, a revamp of the physics to the title, more for career mode, and visual improvements. Plus, some new DLC is on the way for Japanese GT 500, but a date has not been confirmed yet. We have the dev notes here along with the latest trailer, as the contenr arrives on March 31, 2026.

Experience New Improvements, New DLC, & New Content With Project Motor Racing in Version 2.0

Reworked User Interface : A fully redesigned UI makes navigation faster and clearer across race weekends, car selection, and championship progression. New contextual tooltips also help players better understand vehicle setup and force feedback adjustments.

: A fully redesigned UI makes navigation faster and clearer across race weekends, car selection, and championship progression. New contextual tooltips also help players better understand vehicle setup and force feedback adjustments. Revamped Driving Physics: Handling, tyre behaviour, and electronic driver aids have been refined across multiple car classes, delivering more progressive grip behaviour, improved braking stability, and clearer feedback through both wheels and controllers.

Handling, tyre behaviour, and electronic driver aids have been refined across multiple car classes, delivering more progressive grip behaviour, improved braking stability, and clearer feedback through both wheels and controllers. Robust Online Racing: Online systems have been upgraded with improved anti-cheat protection, better session management, and the introduction of a License Points system designed to encourage cleaner racing in ranked multiplayer events. Ranked racing will now also feature all car classes (including DLC) beginning April 1.

Online systems have been upgraded with improved anti-cheat protection, better session management, and the introduction of a License Points system designed to encourage cleaner racing in ranked multiplayer events. Ranked racing will now also feature all car classes (including DLC) beginning April 1. Engaging Career Mode: Career has been refined to provide clearer progression and a stronger sense of long-term motorsport development. Update 2.0 introduces improved event presentation, updated race messaging, new sponsor integrations including real-world motorsport brands, podium ceremonies, trophies, and more.

Career has been refined to provide clearer progression and a stronger sense of long-term motorsport development. Update 2.0 introduces improved event presentation, updated race messaging, new sponsor integrations including real-world motorsport brands, podium ceremonies, trophies, and more. Visual Improvements and Technical Stability: Update 2.0 also brings a range of improvements to visuals, performance, and technical stability. Lighting and graphical fidelity have been enhanced. Under the hood, significant improvements have been made to stability and performance, helping ensure a smoother and more consistent experience during races.

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