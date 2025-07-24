Posted in: Double Fine Productions, Games, iam8bit, Music, Soundtrack, Video Games, Vinyl | Tagged: psychonauts

Psychonauts 20th Anniversary Vinyl Soundtrack Revealed

Psychonauts is celebrating its 20th Anniversary with a special vinyl pressing of the game's original soundtrack from iam8bit

This 2xLP includes the full original soundtrack plus, for the first time, the complete game score.

All music is composed by Peter McConnell, featuring themes from Psychonauts' unforgettable mental worlds.

The 20th Anniversary Edition boasts new album art, a celebratory obi strip, and audiophile black vinyl.

Double Fine has partnered up with iam8bit to announce a special release, as they are making a vinyl album of the Psychonauts soundtrack for its 20th Anniversary. This is the first time the soundtrack has been given the binyl treatment, as they're going all-out to make sure the quality of this one is amazing/ This double LP will come with the soundtrack on one disc, with the game's original score on the other, composed by Peter McConnell. We have more details below as the album is up for pre-order now, set to be released sometime in Q1 2026.

Psychonauts 20th Anniversary LP

Two decades ago, Double Fine's seminal platforming collect-a-thon Psychonauts burst onto the scene in a whirlwind of trippy visuals, razor-sharp writing, and playful, energetic music. Games were never the same. Psychonauts is a wonderful pastiche of several disparate inspirations; its summer camp setting blends with mind-bending level design and superspy send–ups to create a wholly original, totally distinct flavor and tone you simply can't find anywhere else.

Its music, too, draws from a rich well of varied inspirations. Each level has its own aesthetic and feel, and Peter McConnell's delightful soundtrack deftly dances from Spanish tangos to whimsical whistling to circus horns and beyond. Years ago, we at iam8bit teamed up with Double Fine to bring that soundtrack to vinyl for the very first time. Now, to celebrate Psychonauts' impact on video games as a whole, we're bringing that soundtrack back again — with, for the first time, a second disc.

This is the Psychonauts 2xLP (20th Anniversary Edition)! We've repressed the original Psychonauts Soundtrack release, complete with album art from Lunar Saloon and a brand-new celebratory obi strip featuring art by our pal Ollie Hoff, to boot. Now, though, it comes on audiophile-approved Classic Black Vinyl, ensuring the best listening experience imaginable. And, as you can see, we've pulled out all the stops to celebrate two decades of Raz and pals. Disc 1 features the complete Psychonauts original soundtrack. That's the iconic main theme, plus all those spicy themes from Psychonauts' unforgettable mental worlds. It's everything that was on the original Psychonauts Vinyl Soundtrack release.

But we didn't stop there. For the first time ever, the complete Psychonauts score is here on vinyl too, presented on a glorious second disc. It's all the music from the game's cutscenes, with a bonus medley of the themes to top it off. In short, it's the total Psychonauts auditory experience, presented the way it was meant to be heard. It's only fitting for a game with Psychonauts' now-legendary legacy.

