PUBG Battlegrounds Announces Plans For Epic Fails Event

Krafton revealed details today for PUBG Battlegrounds' next event as they will be giving away a ton of G-Coins in the Epic Fails Event. It's not a new concept but it is a fun one as the team is encouraging players both old and new to submit their favorite in-game "fail" moments. You can do so through social media by showing off the video there with whatever clever text you see fit and the proper hashtag. If you manage to get picked as a winner, you can receive a hefty chunk of change and prizes in the form of in-game currency (G-Coin), the game's next Survivor Pass, and a real-life trophy sent your way in the mail to help you commemorate your failure. It's basically a contest that's more for the lulz than the winnings, but those are some cool winnings for current players. We have the full details of the contest below as you can start entering today.

The PUBG Epic Fails event, which takes place now through 11:00 p.m. PST on Feb. 22, is designed as a fun and engaging way to welcome new players to PUBG Battlegrounds now that the game has gone free-to-play. As of today, players are encouraged to share short video clips or screenshots of their most embarrassing or funny in-game moments via Twitter, Instagram or Facebook using #PUBGEpicFails. Each submission should also include the player's in-game nickname and their preferred game platform (e.g., PlayStation, Xbox, Steam, etc.). All submissions must be made before 11:00 p.m. PST on Feb. 22 to be eligible to win. A total of 22 winners will be randomly selected and receive 20,000 G-Coin, a 16.2 Survivor Pass and a real-life trophy.

An additional 100 winners will be selected as "Weekly Best" winners and will receive a random G-Coin crate containing between 500 and 50,000 G-Coin.

Winners will be announced by Februarty 28th.