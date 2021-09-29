PUBG: Battlegrounds Receives A Halloween Update To Erangel

Krafton Inc. released new details of the 14.1 patch for PUBG: Battlegrounds as they bring Halloween to the Erangel map. The new patch has added in a number of changes and tweaks that players will be able to appreciate, but the big addition is that they've thrown in a bunch of Halloween cosmetics to the one specific map that will last for the next several weeks. You can check out the full patch notes here, but we do have the shorthand version below, along with a trailer highlighting many of the changes.

New Ranked Season: Update 14.1 introduces a new ranked season, meaning all rewards earned during the Ranked Season 13 have been automatically added to players' inventory. Ranked Season 14 will run for two months, similar to recent ranked seasons.

Taego Tweaks: The map will see a variety of world improvements based on player data collected throughout the last few months. After looking at the map's most popular combat zones, objects and terrain improvements will be made to areas with a 75 percent win rate or higher. The map will also introduce Error Spaces, which will spawn weapons and supplies that were otherwise exclusive to other maps. Error Spaces will be available in Normal, Ranked and Custom Matches on Taego.

Erangel Adjustments: In addition to the aforementioned Halloween-themed updates, Erangel will see updates made to the Pochinki drop point. Until Update 14.1, players have found it challenging to escape Pochinki after early match combat without a vehicle. As a result, adjustments will be made to the Church building and new waterways, cover and fences will be added.

Map Rotation: With 14.1, Taego and Paramo will replace Vikendi and Karakin in Normal matches. Taego and Paramo will also replace Sanhok and Vikendi in Ranked matches. The new map rotation for matches is the following – Normal Matches: Erangel, Miramar, Sanhok, Taego, Paramo. Ranked Matches: Erangel, Miramar, Taego, Paramo