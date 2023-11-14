Posted in: Games, Krafton, PUBG Battlegrounds, Video Games | Tagged: PUBG

PUBG: Battlegrounds Reveals New Map Arriving This December

Krafton has revealed when the next major map addition is coming to PUBG: Battlegrounds, and it drops next month for PC and consoles.

Article Summary Krafton announces new PUBG map, Rondo, launching December for PC and consoles.

Rondo features an 8x8 map blending traditional and modern environments.

New gameplay elements include destructible bamboo and a city escalator.

Exclusive to the map: JS9 submachine gun with low recoil and auto mode.

Krafton has got a new major map coming to PUBG: Battlegrounds, as they will release Rondo for both PC and consoles in December. The map provides you a place to fight each other on a captivating fusion of "traditional aesthetics and modern visuals," as they put it. You can go from quiet forests to mountain temples to a sprawling modern cityscape in a heartbeat, all contained in this expansive 8×8 map. This map along is the largest playable area ever introduced in the game's current incarnation. We have more info on Rondo below from the devs as it will be released with Update 27.1 on December 6 for PC and December 14 for consoles.

"Rondo offers a seamless blend of traditional charm and contemporary visuals across its diverse regions. In the southwest, players will encounter new environments such as lakes and bamboo groves, while the northeast presents a different ambiance with various ridges. Yu Lin, surrounded by lakes and forests, exudes traditional beauty. Tin Long Garden, located in a traditional residential area, boasts waterfalls and rocky mountains, harmonizing grandeur with nature. In Mey Ran, where buildings and rivers coexist, aquatic battles await. The map also features a modern cityscape. Jadena City, with its towering skyscrapers and vibrant neon signs, serves as the backdrop for intense urban warfare. NEOX Factory introduces unique combat scenarios, including a vehicle test track and factory zone featuring the NEOX vehicle Blanc. Players can explore a range of visually diverse areas, such as Rin Jiang, Jao Tin, and the Stadium. "Rondo introduces new elements unique to this PUBG: Battlegrounds map. Destructible bamboo is strategically placed throughout, adding a tactical layer to gameplay as players can destroy them using throwables or vehicles. City-specific transportation options are also available. In Jadena City, the Mid-Level Escalator allows players to move swiftly between buildings. Additionally, Rondo introduces a new weapon designed exclusively for the map – the JS9, a 9mm submachine gun (SMG) with relatively low recoil and the option to switch to automatic firing mode, making it a preferred choice within the map."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!