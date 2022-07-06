PUBG: Battlegrounds To Release Deston Map On July 13th

Krafton Inc. has released more info about the next PUBG: Battlegrounds update as it will bring a brand new map to the game next week. Patch 18.2 is set to be released on July 13th, and with it will come Deston, the latest 8×8 map that will keep you busy no matter where you end up. You'll also be getting a new weapon in the o12, an airboat to drive around in, and a few more additions. You can read more about it below, but we have the finer patch notes here.

New PUBG: Battlegrounds Map: Deston

The wait and teasing for PUBG: Battlegrounds' newest 8×8 map is finally over as the near-future and ravaged world of Deston arrives for players to explore. Deston presents players the opportunity to engage in and traverse diverse biomes: a flooded downtown embracing one of the tallest skyscrapers ever seen in PUBG: Battlegrounds, a murky swamp, clear coasts, beautiful mountains, and unexplored islands. Deston will be available as a featured map and will be playable in Solo, Duos and Squad TPP and FPP modes.

New Vehicle: Airboat – Traveling by water and land? The new Airboat vehicle can solve players' amphibian needs without having to switch between vehicles. The Airboat is extremely fast on water, travels on land at a maximum 76 km/h, can carry up to five players and is only available to use in Deston.

Point of Interests – A new map calls for new point of interests (POI) for players to explore! Deston introduces several POIs, including: Ripton – A partially submerged city that players will have to wade through shallow water to cross through and can utilize tall skyscrapers to travel seamlessly from air to ground Swamp – A shallow watered area to engage with opposing players in. Concert – An outdoor concert festival grounds where you're free to strut some dance moves before heading out to fight for that Chicken Dinner, plus several more POIs for players to experience for themselves.

New Weapon: O12 – Deston also introduces a new weapon for players to exclusively use in Deston. The O12 is a 12 gauge slug shotgun with superior accuracy and range compared to any other shotgun to make it more efficient in mid-to-short range encounters.

Deston Utility Items

In order to diversify gameplay, Deston introduces new exclusive utility items, including the Ascender for increased vertical movement, the Parachute as a default item all players spawn with, and Cell Towers that allow for the combined use of Ascenders and Parachutes to travel large distances in Deston quickly. These items will trigger special in-game interactions and should provide players new core game flow without disrupting player immersion. Every PUBG: Battlegrounds map utility item will be placed in players' inventories upon entering Deston and may be used as many times as players wish. The items will not affect inventory weight and occupy their own inventory slots.

New Features