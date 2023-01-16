PUBG Mobile Announces All-New Partnership With Polaris Adding to the ever-growing list of partnerships and crossovers to come to the mobile battle royale, Polaris has come to PUBG Mobile.

Krafton Inc. revealed a brand new partnership for PUBG Mobile this morning as Polaris has joined to add new content for the game. The new partnership will add the Polaris RZR to the game, as you now have a major off-road vehicle that can cover almost any terrain with ease. The collaboration started today, January 16th, and will run all the way through February 14th. We got more details and a trailer showing it off below, along with a couple of quotes from both parties on the new event.

"Starting today, players will have access to the Polaris RZR Pro R 4, the industry's most advanced and high-performing side-by-side (SxS), providing drivers with revolutionary power and exceptional handling. For those that prefer a turbocharged engine, the Polaris RZR Turbo R 4 is an incredibly responsive, remarkably agile, and ruggedly strong machine featuring an active suspension system for maximum control. In addition to the release of the Polaris RZR Pro R 4 and RZR Turbo R 4, a limited edition in-game exclusive Polaris-inspired Buggy is also unlockable. This all-terrain machine – available in Blue Strike and Desert Blast – blends durability, strength, and speed. Perfect for gliding over the sand in Nusa or racing across the lush grass in Livik, the Polaris-inspired Buggy has been meticulously designed to handle every adventure."

"Polaris has been engineering best-in-class off-road vehicles for more than 65 years – and we're not slowing down now," said Holly Spaeth, Vice President of Corporate Branding and Partnerships at Polaris. "Whether sand, snow, dirt, or now the virtual world of PUBG Mobile, our machines provide the ultimate combination of style and performance. We are excited to introduce our vehicles to new audiences and can't wait to see how players use the Polaris RZR in-game models to dominate the competition on the battleground!"

"It's extremely important for us to work with partners that bring value and utility to PUBG Mobile players," said Anthony Crouts, Senior Director of Marketing for PUBG Mobile. "Polaris' range of innovative off-road vehicles bring the thrill and adrenaline rush that PUBG Mobile players want while on the battleground."