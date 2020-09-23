PUBG Mobile Announces New Partnership With Mountain Dew

The latest esports sponsorship for PUBG Mobile is a major one as Mountain Dew has dropped itself onto the island. Aside from the fact that you're probably going to start seeing a bunch of soda machines scattered throughout the game moving forward (because why not?), the company is going to start appearing on all of the brandings for the next few esports tournaments coming up the same way you've been seeing other side brands jump in on esports over the past two years. The move is a smart one from all parties as PepsiCo is getting their brand out globally, especially in the APAC region where the game is still more popular than Fortnite in many countries. Here's a little more info on the partnership from the announcement made this morning, along with the trailer promoting it.

As part of the dynamic program, players around the world will be able to power up at in-game Mountain Dew "Fuel Stations," available across the game's newest map for a limited time. By providing loot during gameplay, these breakthrough Fuel Stations make the gaming experience even more epic. Fans in specific international markets can also unlock rewards and in-game prizes with the purchase of specially marked Mountain Dew products. Mountain Dew is also the official beverage sponsor of PUBG Mobile Pro League Americas, PUBG Mobile World League, and PUBG Mobile Global Championship in 2020. "We're thrilled to join forces with PUBG Mobile and engage with esports fans in a big way," said Pat O'Toole, Vice President, Brand Marketing and Innovation, PepsiCo Global Beverages. "This global collaboration establishes a new chapter in gaming innovation and drives our promise to energize the next generation of esports enthusiasts with unparalleled activations."