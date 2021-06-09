PUBG Mobile Gets Microscopic With Traverse-Insectoid Mode

Krafton and Tencent Games released the 1.4 Update into PUBG Mobile this morning as things are getting smaller for a little while. Starting today and running all the way to July 5th, the game will have you playing in Traverse-Insectoid mode, which essentially means you've been shrunken down to the size of an action figure and will be battling on the same maps you know and love, only on a much smaller scale. In this mode, you will fly and fight across five special labs spread around the Erangel map, armed with only homing missiles as your mode of attack. We have more info on it for you here as the mode will kick in as soon as you update the game on the App Store or in Google Play.

The Traverse-Insectoid mode in PUBG Mobile allows players to use shrinking technology in order to transform down to the size of an insect. By selecting Erangel's new themed mode, players will find five strange labs to explore. Each one will hold a mysterious Quantum Transformation Device. Players who interact with this device will be transformed into a miniature insect-sized player. In this state, players can't use any equipment in their backpack, but instead will be armed with a homing missile launcher with unlimited ammunition! They will also be able to fly around the lab, but watch out, players that stray too far from the labs will be transformed back to full size. Insectoid players can't be harmed with normal weapons, however they can be knocked out of the air with pan attacks.

In order to travel around the map while an Insectoid, players can gather Energy Light Points which will allow them to use wormholes. Each light grants five Light Points – once a player gathers 40 Light Points they can activate a Wormhole Device and teleport to one of the other four labs. Light Points can only be earned in Insectoid form; normal sized players can use the Energy Store to exchange their Light Points for Combat Supplies. Remember, the ultimate objective of the Traverse-Insectoid mode is the same as a regular match; make sure you are the last player standing!