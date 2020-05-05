PUBG Mobile Pro League Returns May 7th To The Americas

Tencent Games and PUBG Corp announced today that the Americas version of PUBG Mobile Pro League will return May 7th. According to the announcement made today, the online-only tournament will take place to ensure the safety and health of performers and staff. The PMPL Americas Season 1 will take place from June 6th-28th, and will be run by Tencent in partnership with ESL. This new format will also see the addition of Scrims, designed to warm up viewers and pro-players ahead of the regular season, which will start on May 7th with matches running four days per week until the end of the month. You can read more about the new format and how the tourney will work out below.

"In order to ensure the safety of everyone, which is of paramount importance to us, we have decided to completely reimagine the first season of the PMPL Americas as an online competition," said James Yang, Director of PUBG Mobile Global Esports, Tencent Games. "While this has not been a decision we've taken lightly, we do think it also generates new opportunities and exciting avenues for teams to gain even more exposure, while enjoying an improved format and quality, with a new exciting twist to it!"

PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) was revealed earlier this year as an additional pro-level to the official PUBG MOBILE 2020 Esports program. The new pro-level layer allows teams to compete for a significant slice of the overall $5 million USD prize pool this year. The PMPL takes place across four regions – Southeast Asia, EMEA, South Asia and Americas (North and South America). Introduced to provide fans with even more content and teams with an opportunity to hone their skills ahead of the regular season, PMPL Americas Scrims will start on May 7th with ten teams from North America and ten teams from South America. Competitions will be broadcasted four days a week until May 31st with a daily prize pool up for grabs. To keep things even more interesting, PUBG Mobile has also introduced a new feature, the "On Fire Card". Each team can use the "On Fire Card" once per day during weekend competitions only. By using the card, teams can choose to either double their kill points or gain 50% more placement points. PUBG Mobile Pro League 2020 in South Asia is currently in full swing with Scrims already taking place.

Teams taking part in PMPL Americas include US teams Cloud 9, Tempo Storm, Omen Elite, the Pittsburgh Knights, Simplicity, Wildcard Gaming, GRUNTo Esports, HQA Gaming and Tribe Gaming. From Brazil, B4 Esports, Loops Esports, Enxame Gaming, ACE1 and Team Carreta Furacao. Argentina is represented by Team Queso and Cream Esports, Mexico challengers Mezexis eSport and CultuBGBG, and Chilean Team Venerated.