Punk Wars Releases Its First Trailer Showing Off The Game

Punk Wars tells the story of four new powers emerging from the ashes of a global cataclysm and fighting for domination on the ruins of a once magnificent megacity. Become the powerful leader of the messianic Steampunk group, the tenebrous Dieselpunk, militaristic Steelpunk or technocratic Atompunk; each faction holding the key to a different branch of industrial science, with a different set of unique skills. Explore the ruins of a bygone civilization, where resources are scarce and the dangers way too common. Develop your infrastructure and technology that will secure your triumph. Create a winning strategy and a playstyle for each faction, utilizing their distinctive skills and units. Become the messiah of the new age and lead humanity towards the era of prosperity and happiness… as you see it. Take control of one of the four powerful corporations – Steampunk, Dieselpunk, Atompunk, or Steelpunk – and use its unique skill set to lead it to glory.