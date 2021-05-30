Punk Wars Releases Its First Trailer Showing Off The Game
Jujubee and developer Strategy Forge have released the first trailer for their upcoming turn-based 4X strategy game Punk Wars. Set in yet another dismal future where society has collapsed, four major powers have risen from the ashes it burned in and have control over the way life runs. You'll have to deal with those who control steam, steel, atom, and diesel in this punk-tastic clash where you'll have to help spread their technology and philosophy across the globe and fight for your survival. The company will be releasing an early-stage demo for free during the Steam Next Fest starting on June 16th, but until then, enjoy the trailer!
Punk Wars tells the story of four new powers emerging from the ashes of a global cataclysm and fighting for domination on the ruins of a once magnificent megacity. Become the powerful leader of the messianic Steampunk group, the tenebrous Dieselpunk, militaristic Steelpunk or technocratic Atompunk; each faction holding the key to a different branch of industrial science, with a different set of unique skills. Explore the ruins of a bygone civilization, where resources are scarce and the dangers way too common. Develop your infrastructure and technology that will secure your triumph. Create a winning strategy and a playstyle for each faction, utilizing their distinctive skills and units. Become the messiah of the new age and lead humanity towards the era of prosperity and happiness… as you see it. Take control of one of the four powerful corporations – Steampunk, Dieselpunk, Atompunk, or Steelpunk – and use its unique skill set to lead it to glory.
- Explore the mysteries of a ruined, post-apocalyptic megacity.
- Level up your units and engage in battles that will challenge your tactical prowess.
- Grow your scientific, industrial and military infrastructure, creating advanced supply chains.
- Seek, garner, and wisely use the scarce resources available to you.
- Unite humanity and lead it to the new era of peace and prosperity!