Puzzle Adventure I Am Dead Launches on PC and Switch This October

I Am Dead is an intriguing puzzle game that's all about exploring the afterlife. It's headed to both PC and Switch next month, as publisher Annapurna Interactive just revealed, and you can go ahead and check out a new trailer for the upcoming title right now to see if it's something that's up your alley.

I Am Dead is the creation of Hollow Ponds and Richard Hogg, who brought you Hohokum and Wilmont's Warehouse. It follows a young man named Morris Lupton, a museum curator who's just lost his life. He finds himself on the island of Shelmerston in need of some guidance with something that's just happened to him.

Morris is able to find the ghost of his adorable dog Sparky, but that's the least of his worries. He soon finds out that disaster is about to strike on the island he used to live. With Sparky's help, he must explore to see if he's able to unravel the ancient mysteries behind the ancient volcano. If he's able to keep it from erupting, he'll be able to save his home.

There's a lot to explore in Shelmerston. Many of the tourists you meet as well as some of the other folks you come across will have keys to the secrets of the island. You'll even come to learn about the Legend of Aggi, or the person who silenced the volcano to start with.

If you're a fan of indie games with calming demeanors and getting to know the folks in a small town, you should find plenty to love about I Am Dead, despite its somewhat macabre subject matter. You can look forward to picking it up on October 8.